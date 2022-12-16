'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Pokes Fun at Parents Christine and Kody Brown's Split

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown doesn't mind poking fun at her parents Christine and Kody Brown's recent split. The 21-year-old daughter of the former couple took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share that her account was newly verified.

Posting a screenshot featuring her new blue checkmark, Gwendlyn wrote, "When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame. Verified b****es."

Christine and Kody's 2021 split played out on season 17 of the TLC reality series. Christine made the decision to end her spiritual marriage to Kody after 25 years and six children together.

Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram Stories

Christine and her only underage child, Truely, left Kody behind in Flagstaff, Arizona, and relocated to Utah.

Since the split, two of Kody's other wives have followed suit. Janelle Brown announced she and Kody are "separated" after 30 years of marriage in the trailer for the upcoming one-on-one special. Meanwhile, Meri Brown, Kody's first wife, also confirmed that they have split up after Kody made comments this past season about not considering himself married to Meri.

Kody's only remaining marriage is to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, who he legally married in 2014 in an effort to adopt her children from a previous marriage.

And while Kody's relationships are dissolving, Gwendlyn is preparing to tie the knot herself.

Last month, she announced that she and girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz are engaged, and shared romantic proposal pics.

Sister Wives One-on-One special will consist of three episodes airing Dec. 18, Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.