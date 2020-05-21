Skeet Ulrich Admits He's Exiting ‘Riverdale’ Because He 'Got Bored Creatively'

Skeet Ulrich is giving a surprisingly honest answer as to why he decided not to return to Riverdale.

After announcing earlier this year that he would not be returning as a series regular for the show's upcoming fifth season, Ulrich decided to address his departure while answering fans' questions during an Instagram Live chat.

Ulrich and his girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin, took a dip in their swimming pool during the Instagram Live, and when asked, the actor bluntly admitted, "I'm leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively."

The candid answer appeared to elicit something of a surprised response from Irwin, and Ulrich laughingly added, "How's that? It's the most honest answer."

Ulrich -- who plays F.P. Jones, father of Cole Sprouse's Jughead Jones -- said in February, when he first revealed he was exiting the series, that he was "proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind."

"But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities," he continued, adding that he "will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis."

Marisol Nichols -- who played Hermione Lodge, mother to Camila Mendes' Veronica Lodge -- confirmed her departure at the same time as Ulrich's.

Nichols said in a statement to TV Line at the time that she "had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family."

"We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever," she added. "I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future."

Riverdale was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year, however production has been suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The CW previously announced that it will be waiting until next year to premiere any new or returning shows.

