SKIMS Drops Valentine's Day Collection

If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest launches from Kim Kardashian's underwear, loungewear and shapewear brand SKIMS, then you know the A-list star is on a roll.

Earlier this month, the label -- which has become a favorite among Kardashian fans and fashion lovers alike -- launched its silk loungewear collection, just in time to prep for this year's Valentine's Day. But Feb. 14 isn't the only day to celebrate love, whether it's with a special someone or for yourself. And SKIMS' new, collection -- the Fits Everybody Valentine's Day collection -- is here to tell you just that.

According to a post on the brand's Instagram, the new Valentine's Day capsule, which Kardashian says is the "sexiest SKIMS collection," is a limited-edition collection of intimates made from SKIMS' "beloved Fits Everybody" material in two new colors: Poppy (bright red) and Cherry Blossom (pale pink). Available in sizes XXS to 4X, the new capsule -- which also comes in black and tan -- features classic, minimalist lingerie pieces like an underwire bra, a cami, a bralette, and two types of thongs.

If you're ready to add these chic, sexy pieces to your top drawer, scroll down to shop new SKIMS' Valentine's Day collection below.

SKIMS

A high-waisted thong to pair with your favorite bra styles.

$18 AT SKIMS

SKIMS

For those who love a classic '90s look, you won't go wrong with this spaghetti strap cami, which features a cool, open back.

$38 AT SKIMS

SKIMS

If you love a lingerie look that prioritizes comfort and style, you'll obsess over this easy style from SKIMS.

$32 AT SKIMS

SKIMS

A deep, scoop-neck bra that'll feel like a second skin on you.

$32 AT SKIMS

SKIMS

An underwire bra featuring a classic balconette cut -- which features adjustable straps -- that'll never go out of style.

$48 AT SKIMS

SKIMS

If you want a barely-there option to shop, SKIMS' Fits Everybody Micro Thong features a T-back that'll go perfectly with the Fits Everybody Strappy Back Cami.

$14 AT SKIMS