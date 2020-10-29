SKIMS Solutionwear Is Back in Stock -- Shop the New Styles

As we begin to think about holiday shopping, SKIMS Solutionwear is freshly back in stock with two new styles!

The original collection from Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line was created to lift, sculpt and enhance your existing assets. The two new pieces -- the Sculpting Tank and Sculpting Shortie -- join popular SKIMS styles like the Sheer Sculpt Short, Power Mesh Bandeau and Sheer Sculpt Bodysuit. While select SKIMS pieces are shoppable at Nordstrom, the new pieces are currently available only on the SKIMS website.

Though it feels like it's been around forever, SKIMS only launched last fall and has already released tons of exciting new collections, from loungewear to maternity to seamless face masks that keep selling out. Each collection offers styles in a wide variety of sizes and skin tones.

