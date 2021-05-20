'SNL': Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X Say Their Episode Will Be the Season's Best In Fun New Promo

Anya Taylor-Joy is hosting Saturday Night Live's season 46 finale, and she's getting help from musical guest Lil Nas X. The pair joined cast member Chris Redd for some new promos released on Thursdays, and they have a lot of confidence in their upcoming episode.

"It's the last show of the season y'all, and we saved the best for last!" Redd excitedly declares as the masked trio stand side-by-side on the iconic Studio 8H stage.

"Well, we want to be humble," Taylor-Joy replies. "The other shows were great too."

"Naw, this is the best one," Lil Nas X assures her, as she enthusiastically agrees, sharing, "Yeah, you're right it is!"

Redd enthusiastically asks for a group hug to celebrate their confidence, but is roundly shot down by both in the kind of brilliantly awkward moment that Redd knows how to pull off to perfection.

In a separate promo sketch, Redd tells the Queen's Gambit star and the "Montero" artist, "Man, I'm gonna miss you guys over the summer."

"You've never met us before this week," a confused Lil Nas X shoots back, while Taylor-Joy adds, "Yeah, we don't work here."

"You see? That's why I'm gonna miss you guys," Redd replies with an awkward laugh. "You're all so funny."

The upcoming season finale will mark the SNL debuts for both Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X, who have both been portrayed by SNL cast members throughout the season. Melissa Villaseñor played Taylor-Joy's character from The Queen's Gambit back in January.

Meanwhile, Redd himself played Lil Nas X in a cold open sketch, during which Redd -- decked out in the artist's black leather ensemble from his "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" music video -- gives a lap dance to god.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.