'SNL': Pete Davidson Roasts Aaron Rodgers' Vaccination Claims

Saturday Night Live wasted no time poking fun at Aaron Rodgers on Saturday, with Pete Davidson playing the embattled NFL star in the cold open.

Appearing on Justice With Judge Jeanine -- opposite Cecily Strong as Jeanine Pirro -- Davidson's Rodgers bemoaned the "woke mob" coming after him for his interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, where he discussed his reasons for being unvaccinated, said he consulted pal Joe Rogan for advice after testing positive for COVID-19, referenced Martin Luther King Jr. and more.

"It's my body and my COVID," Davidson's Rodgers said to Pirro. "I can give it to whoever I want."

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was forced to miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after his positive COVID test and Davidson joked about other consequences, saying, "It's gotten so bad that State Farm called and they're not even giving me the Rodgers rate!"

Much of the backlash against Rodgers stems from the fact that he stated earlier in the season that he had been "immunized" against COVID-19, leading many to believe he had been vaccinated. In fact, Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor, but was denied an exemption from the NFL-NFL Players Association COVID-19 protocols based on his antibody levels, leaving his status as unvaccinated.

"I never lied," Davidson's Rodgers insisted on SNL. "I took all my teammates into a huddle, got all their faces three inches away from my wet mouth, and told them, 'Trust me. I'm more or less immunized. Go team!'"

Of the backlash, he joked, "Look, people can talk all they want. But at the end of the day, my record is still 7-1. Meaning, of the eight people I've infected, seven are fine."