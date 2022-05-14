'SNL': Selena Gomez Talks Being Single and 'Manifesting Love' in Hosting Debut Monologue

"One reason I've been very happy to host is because I'm single," Gomez shared. "And I've heard SNL is a great place to find romance!"

"Emma stone met her husband here," Gomez shared, listing couples who met on the sketch series. "Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and Pete [Davidson] and Machine Gun Kelly."

Gomez explained that, since she doesn't want to try any dating apps, "I just want to put it out into the universe that I'm manifesting love. I'd like to say that I'm looking at my soul mate but at this point I will take anyone."

This, of course, led to cast members Kyle Mooney, James Austin Johnson and Punkie Johnson vying for her interest -- all to no avail.

Before addressing her love life, she also talked about making her hosting debut and how she got some advice from SNL legends -- and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars -- Steve Martin and Martin Short.

"Steve said, 'Trust no one,' and Marty said, 'I think Steve Martin has been using my credit card," Gomez joked.

"I also asked one of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus, and she said, 'Just be yourself, and have fun,'" Gomez said, using this as the chance to bust out her surprisingly spot-on Cyrus impression. "I was like, 'Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?' And she was like, 'Hell yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus.'"

Later in the evening, Gomez had a bit of a little reunion when she got some help from Martin for one pre-recorded sketch.

In the segment, "Inventor Documentary," Gomez hosts a TV series looking at the lives of some of history's most famous inventors. In this case, Archie Gizmo (Martin), the inventor of the whoopee cushion and every other novelty prank toy known to man.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30pm ET, 8:30pm PT, on NBC.