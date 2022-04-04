'So You Think You Can Dance' Reveals New Judges for Season 17

A new judges panel has been revealed for So You Think You Can Dance.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa have been tapped as the new judges for season 17 of Fox's returning dance competition show, the network announced Monday. Longtime host Cat Deeley returns to emcee the new season, which is set to kick off Wednesday, May 18 after the finale of The Masked Singer.

SYTYCD features dancers between 18 and 30 years of age showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with new twists introduced into the competition.

Boss has a history with SYTYCD, as he previously competed during the series' fourth season and was the runner-up. He later returned as an all-star during season 10. Morrison is perhaps best known for his screen role as Will Schuester on Glee, and has starred in several Broadway productions and released studio albums. Siwa recently competed on Dancing With the Stars and was the first competitor to dance with a same-sex partner.

The last season -- which aired in 2019 -- featured a judging panel consisting of Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson and Dominic "D-Trix" Sandoval, but it has featured the likes of Adam Shankman, Mia Michaels, Paula Abdul, Jason Derulo, Maddie Ziegler, Vanessa Hudgens and Boss over the course of its run.