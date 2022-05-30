Sofia Richie and Fiancé Elliot Grainge Share Adorable Engagement Party Pics

Sofia Richie is head-over-heels for her fiancé, Elliot Grainge! And the pair celebrated their engagement with a lavish party on Sunday.

Richie, 23, took to Instagram on Monday to share a slew of snapshots from the classy festivities -- which included a lot of floral arrangements, a stunning, two-tiered cake featuring spring-themed flower decorations, and a sprawling charcuterie board.

The post also began with a photo of herself and Grainge standing side-by-side on an outdoor patio. Richie wore a white dress adored with embroidered tree-branch imagery, while Grainge, 28, rocked a cream colored linen suit.

The last photo in the slideshow was a sweet, candid snapshot of the couple talking to an unseen guest as the sun set behind them.

Richie captioned the post simply, "Obsessed w you @elliot."

Richie took to Instagram in April to announce that she'd said yes when Grainge popped the question. The model shared a shot from the intimate proposal, showing Grainge, surrounded by candles and flower petals, down on one knee as he proposed.

A source told ET a few days later, “Sofia and Elliot are so excited about their engagement. Their relationship has been serious for a while, so their engagement was not a big surprise to anyone.”

As for Sofia’s family and friends, including her father, Lionel Richie, and sister, Nicole Richie, they have given their full approval.

“Lionel, Nicole and the rest of Sofia’s family are really happy for her and think Elliot is a great guy who fits in perfectly with them,” the source said. “Sofia and Elliot are really cute and low-key together. They keep their circle small.”

For more on the cute couple, check out the video below.