Sophia Bush Reunites With 'One Tree Hill' Co-Stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz on 'Good Sam'

The girls are back together!

Sophia Bush will reunite with One Tree Hill co-stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz on her current CBS medical drama, Good Sam, the network announced Thursday. Along with the news, the network released the first photo of Bush, Burton and Lenz on the Toronto set.

Burton and Lenz, who starred on the WB/CW series with Bush for the majority of its nine-season run, will gust star on an upcoming episode, which began filming Thursday.

They will play sisters Gretchen and Amy Taylor, respectively, who cross paths with Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush) when Amy is admitted as a patient at Detroit's Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital.

Danielle Blancher

The trio have remained close since One Tree Hill ended in 2012, and they recently launched their popular podcast, "Drama Queens," which revisits their personal experiences filming the series.

This is the latest blast from the past for Bush, who reunited with Gina Rodriguez -- with whom she starred on Jane the Virgin -- on Good Sam's most recent episode, which Rodriguez directed.

Good Sam follows Sam, a talented heart surgeon who finds her place at the top of the food chain as the new chief of surgery after her boss falls into a coma. Her boss happens to be her father, the arrogant and difficult but iconic Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith (Jason Isaacs), who's never respected Sam's brilliance in the operating room or in life. When he wakes up from his coma months later, Sam is stuck with the difficult task of supervising him while navigating the treacherous waters of a father who's never respected her.

Good Sam airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

