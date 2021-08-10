Sophia Bush Reveals Why She Won't Talk About Ex-Husband Chad Michael Murray

Sophia Bush isn't making the same mistakes again. The actress recently opened up about her experiences with dating her co-stars, but shut things down when it came to her short-lived marriage to Chad Michael Murray.

The One Tree Hill star recently sat down for a conversation with Michael Rosenbaum on hisInside of You podcast, and the conversation turned to on-set romances.

"You realize that everyone you’ve ever met in this business has, like, dated everyone else," Bush, 39, shared. "When you spend 100 hours a week on set and you don’t even get home for eight hours to sleep, like, yeah, I’m not surprised that every 20-year-old on a set has dated every other 20-year-old on a set."

Bush was married to Murray, her One Tree Hill co-star, in 2005, and the pair announced their intention to divorce after five months. Bush later sparked romances with One Tree Hill stars James Lafferty and Austin Nichols, and had a two-year relationship with her Chicago P.D. co-star Jesse Lee Soffer.

"We act like it’s not common and it’s wildly common," Bush said. "Some of our favorite celebrity couples are people who married the fourth co-star they dated."

As Bush revealed on Tuesday in a series of photos she posted to Instagram, she's newly engaged to boyfriend Grant Hughes.

Her happy relationship to her new fiance might be one of the many reasons Bush is done commenting on her brief marriage to Murray over 15 years ago.

"I’m not going to talk about him. I’m not allowed to," Bush said when Rosenbaum asked about how they first met. "Because I’ve tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I’ve done that, it gets twisted into I’m talking s**t about somebody who I don’t even know anymore -- who is clearly a grown-up."

"I think you have to laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else…it's not worth my time," she continued, adding for clarification, "It's not a place where I harbor ill will or anything."

Previously, Bush's 2018 comments on her marriage to Murray stirred a bit of controversy when she was speaking with Andy Cohen. "It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do," she said of their marriage. "Ladies have to learn how to take up space in a way men are taught they are entitled to!"

Cohen pressed the actress to clarify why she married someone she didn't want to, and Bush explained that she felt pressured into the situation. "Because how do you let everybody down and how do you -- what’s the fight and when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time," she shared.

“Life is always loaded,” she added. "What the public knows ever is never-- it’s not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh and we were like, ‘If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f**king better than the drama that the writers write.'"

As for her personal life now, Bush seemed overjoyed in her Instagram posts on Tuesday where she revealed her boyfriend had popped the question.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth," she wrote alongside a photo of Hughes on one knee putting a ring on her finger while the pair were in a boat on the waters of Lake Como, Italy.