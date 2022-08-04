Sophie Turner Bares Her Bump in Throwback Pregnancy Pic: 'Full of Baby'

Sophie Turner is reminiscing about her pregnancy. The 26-year-old actress, who generally keeps quiet about her personal life outside the spotlight, shared a sweet throwback photo of her bare baby bump to Instagram on Wednesday.

"Full of baby," she captioned the shot, in which she's lying down on a bed wearing a crop top and puffer coat, arms behind her head and a playful smile on her face. The image comes about a month after she and husband Joe Jonas announced the birth of their second child.

The pair tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, and later wed in a more formal ceremony in France the following month. Turner and Jonas welcomed their daughter, Willa, in July 2020. They have yet to confirm the name of their newborn baby girl.

In March, a source told ET that Jonas and Turner were beyond excited to learn that Willa was going to be a big sister.

"Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child," the source shared. "They both have siblings and didn’t want their daughter to be an only child and have talked about having a bigger family."

Turner and Jonas are notoriously private when it comes to their family, so it wasn't until she was well into her second pregnancy that the Game of Thrones star broke her silence on the exciting news as she showed off her baby bump for ELLE UK's June issue.

"It's what life is about for me -- raising the next generation," Turner gushed. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Turner -- who seemingly showed off her bump as she walked the Met Gala red carpet in May before confirming her pregnancy -- went on to tell the magazine why it's important for her and Jonas to keep their family life private.

"Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers," she explained. "You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' We're quite strict about that."

For more on the couple and their growing family, watch below.