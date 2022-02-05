Sophie Turner Cradles Baby Bump at Met Gala With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas hit the red carpet at this year's Met Gala in style, and seemingly used the high-profile event to officially debut Turner's burgeoning baby bump.

The cute couple -- who are already the parents to 1-year-old daughter Willa -- looked super chic in some thematically matching black-and-white Louis Vuitton ensembles, as they posed for photos at the star-studded celebration of fashion in New York City.

The pair sweetly showed off Turner's baby bump, as they seemingly cradled the bump while smiling for photographers inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art -- where this year's theme was "Gilded Glamour and White Tie," which was chosen to celebrate the exhibit, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Turner -- who welcomed Willa in July 2020 -- has shown off her baby bump several times over the past few months during public outings, but the couple had previously not confirmed that they were expecting their second child.

In March, however, a source told ET, ""Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child. They both have siblings and didn’t want their daughter to be an only child and have talked about having a bigger family. The couple recently celebrated Sophie’s birthday, as well as the pregnancy."

