Sophie Turner Seen for First Time Since Welcoming Baby Girl With Joe Jonas

Willa's mom is going for a stroll. Sophie Turner was spotted out and about with husband Joe Jonas on Thursday, in the first time she's been seen since welcoming their first child.

Turner, 24, is dressed casually in a striped T-shirt, white pants and a black mask in photos published by the Daily Mail. Her husband, Jonas, 31, sports black shorts, a patterned black hoodie and a black mask. The couple sweetly holds hands in the pics, enjoying their outing around their Los Angeles neighborhood.

Jonas and Turner welcomed daughter Willa on July 22. A source told ET soon after that the couple's bond has been stronger than ever since welcoming their bundle of joy.

"Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter," the source said. "The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."

Though this is the first time Turner has been seen since giving birth, she's been active on social media -- and sweetly wished Jonas a happy birthday on Instagram last month. "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy 🥵🔥😍♥️," she wrote.

