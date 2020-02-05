'Sopranos' Star Joe Pantoliano 'Recovering' After Being Hit By a Car

Joe Pantoliano is at home recovering after being hit by a car.

A rep for the Sopranos star confirmed to ET that Pantoliano, 68, was struck by a vehicle during a walk with his family on Friday.

Per the rep, Pantoliano was knocked over by a Porsche that had been T-boned by another vehicle and skidded across a road in Connecticut. The Porsche pushed the Bad Boys for Life actor into a wooden fence, leaving him with a gash on his head and injuries to one of his legs and shoulders. He was taken to a local hospital and has since returned home.

"He received stitches and is being monitored for a concussion and head trauma and is now home," the actor’s agent, Barry McPherson, said. "He is grateful for the concern and thoughts from his fans."

Once at home, photos of the actor and his head injury were shared on his Instagram, along with a message thanking everyone for their well wishes.

"Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma. He is going to be dark for a couple days while recovering," the post reads. "Thank you for all the well wishes and positive vibes. Keep them coming! We'll reading them to him to help him get better!"

The post quickly filled with even more positive and supportive messages. The Sopranos star Kathrine Narducci, as well as Michael Gandolfini, Maureen McCormick, Jennifer Tilly and Michael Chiklis, among others, left their friend notes.

"Oh good, was worried! Feel better," Gandolfini wrote.

"Lucky you're so tough and stubborn! Try and stick around for another 40 years will!" Tilly commented. "American cinema needs you! You are a national treasure."