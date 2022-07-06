'Sort Of' Creators Tease a 'Season of Love' in First Look at Season 2 (Exclusive)

After debuting to critical acclaim in 2021, Sort Of is back with a second season on HBO Max. Ahead of its fall 2022 debut, co-creators and co-showrunners Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo reveal to ET that the new episodes will all be about “love” as the Peabody-winning comedy continues to follow Sabi Mehboob (Baig) as they explore their non-binary identity and navigate cultural expectations.

“Following the unbelievably loving response to our first season, we can’t wait to share the next chapter of Sabi’s journey, and evolution of all our characters, with our audiences,” Baig and Filippo tell ET.



“Season 2 of Sort Of is the season of love. There is friend love and family love and loving your work and the love of a place and romantic love. So many loves,” Baig adds. “Sabi is in search of the kind of pure and simple love, but love no matter what form is complicated.”

HBO Max

In the upcoming season, Sabi is struck by the lovebug as they decide that not only are they ready for some uncomplicated romance, but they also want everyone to love each other.

Unfortunately, their plans are complicated by their dad's unexpected return from Dubai, Paul Bauer (Gray Powell) and his kids Violet and Henry Kaneko-Bauer’s (Kaya Kanashiro and Aden Bedard) struggles with Bessy Kaneko’s (Grace Lynn Kung) release from rehab, as well as issues at Bar Bük.

As a result, Sabi is faced with situations and relationships that are anything but simple.

Also adding to the chaos is The Handmaid’s Tale star Amanda Brugel who joins this season as Gaia, an artworld doyenne and mother to 7ven (Amanda Cordner) who is known to crash her child’s world. Additionally, Raymond Cham Jr. (The Big Leap) joins as the offspring of Deenzie (Becca Blackwell) while Wolf Scott Thompson (The Kids in the Hall) will appear as a wealthy investor and potential business partner named Bryce.



Also returning for season 2 are Ellora Patnaik as Raffo, Supinder Wraich as Aqsa and Cassandra James as Olympia.