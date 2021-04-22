'Southern Charm' Star Patricia Altschul Gives Update on Michael the Butler's Health Following His Stroke

The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her longtime butler (aka "Butler Michael") at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, two months after he suffered a stroke.

"Michael has made many good friends while at the amazing Shepherd Center.. tomorrow he will be transferred to an interim place with assisted living in order to continue with his rehabilitation," Altschul wrote. "Everyone loves #michaelthebutler @shepherdcenter @caringbridgeofficial where you can still send him messages."

As ET reported back in February, Altschul's son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, confirmed to The Daily Dish that Kelcourse "suffered an acute spinal cord infarction, often called a 'spinal cord stroke.'"

"Although this tragedy has caused significant nerve damage and impairment, with the help of the outstanding physicians at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, we are hopeful Michael will soon recover," the statement continued. "Thank you for respecting Michael's privacy during this challenging time."

