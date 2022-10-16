Spike Lee Wants to Tell the Real Story of Colin Kaepernick in New Documentary for ESPN (Exclusive)

Shedding light on the truth. Spike Lee is gearing up for a big documentary series that's set to tell the real story of Colin Kaepernick.

Lee was in attendance at the star-studded 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, and he spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about his forthcoming project.

"I'm working on my multi-series documentary on Colin Kaepernick for ESPN," Lee shared. "It's his story, not the false narratives."

"Six years the National Football League has stopped him from playing," Lee continued. "He still gets up at 4 or 4:30 every morning to train, five to six days a week. So when that next phone call comes, he'll be ready. He'll be ready."

As for when fans might be able to expect to see the project, Lee said, "Well, it'll probably be out before he plays [again]."

Lee also reflected on the upcoming 30th anniversary of his 1992 drama Malcolm X, and recalled how Denzel Washington delivered "one of the best performances ever put to celluloid."

"What he did with that film, I know I'm biased, but he tore that s**t up," Lee said. "Oh, he tore that up!"

