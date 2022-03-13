'Squid Game' Cast Teases Season 2 and Possible 'Euphoria' Cameos (Exclusive)

Squid Game season 2 could be coming sooner than we think!

"I’m working on it,” the creator of the hit Netflix series, Hwang Dong-hyuk, told ET’s Lauren Zima on the red carpet of the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. “We will announce it soon so just wait.”

Dong-kyuk didn’t spill many details, but he knows that season 1 is going to be hard to top.

“Season 1 was like kind of the best in the history of Netflix,” he added. “It's such pressure for me you know and I’d like to please people with waiting for the season 2.”

On Sunday, Dong-kyuk was joined by cast members Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun), Gong Yoo (The Salesman) and HoYeon Jung (Kang Sae-byeok), who dazzled in a "mermaid" look by Louis Vuitton -- complete with jewels by the fashion house -- for the evening.

“Feeling so good,” Jung said about celebrating the show’s nominations with the cast. “Amazing and can’t wait to see much of the adventure and happy things coming.” Jung is also feeling good about her time spent on the set of Euphoria. When asked if she would appear on the upcoming season of the series, Hung said she would be open.

“I would love to,” she shared. “I visited the set of Euphoria and it was so nice to see the set because it’s been online. It was weird because I felt so comfortable.”

Sunday is a big night for Squid Game. The series is up for three categories, including Drama Series, Foreign Language Series and Actor in a Drama Series. Lee Jung-jae, Gong Yoo and HoYeon Jung are also set to take the stage as presenters.

Squid Game is already taking home some major wins this awards season. In February, Jung took home the award for Female Actor in a Drama Series and Lee Jung-jae won for Male Actor in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

See more of ET’s coverage of the Critics’ Choice Awards below.