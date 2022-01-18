'Star Trek: Picard' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, 'Discovery' and 'Strange New Worlds' Renewed

The Star Trek universe is beaming right along.

Paramount+ has set the anticipated season 2 premiere date for Star Trek: Picard, which stars Patrick Stewart in the iconic titular role, for Thursday, March 3, the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service announced Tuesday. New episodes of the series, which is currently in production, drop weekly. (Picard was renewed for season 3 in September.)

Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming Spock-Pike-Number One spinoff, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, have also earned early renewals. Discovery, which kicks off the second half of season 4 on Thursday, Feb. 10, has been picked up for a fifth installment, while Strange New Worlds, which will debut Thursday, May 5, scored a season 2 pickup ahead of launch.

Additionally, in the animated world, Star Trek: Lower Decks, which returns this summer for its 10-episode season 3, has been picked up for season 4. The second half of Star Trek: Prodigy's freshman season will return later this year.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we’re keeping our word,” said Alex Kurtzman, executive producer of the Star Trek franchise on Paramount+. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek’s next phase of programming for years to come.”

