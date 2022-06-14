'Star Wars' Defends Queer Characters From LGBTQ Hate

Star Wars is defending the franchise’s inclusion of LGBTQ characters. The official Twitter account responded to a complaint about queer characters being in the universe, writing that “queer characters existing isn’t political.”

It also pointed out that the word, wars, “is literally in our name.”

The tweet quickly earned thousands of likes, while one user responded, “You just earned back a follower, official Star Wars account! You are making a difference!”

1. Queer characters existing isn’t political



2. Star WARS is literally in our name — Star Wars (@starwars) June 15, 2022

The franchise’s defense of LGBTQ characters comes as the brand was celebrating Pride month by releasing special covers of its Star Wars comics during “a time dedicated to uplifting, honoring, and supporting the LGBTQIA+ community’s impact in the world.”

The variant covers were “created by LGBTQIA+ artists and showcases LGBTQIA+ characters of the Star Wars galaxy, featuring trade dress with a rainbow burst and a classic Star Wars logo with a rainbow trail.”

Celebrate #PrideMonth with Jan Bazaldua’s incredible cover for Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24, out today! More info here: https://t.co/TgLG4au6Bh pic.twitter.com/G82ZFiOYnd — Star Wars (@starwars) June 15, 2022

The pushback on anti-LGBTQ rhetoric also follows Chris Evans’ defense of Lightyear’s inclusion of a gay kiss between two married female characters, which has resulted in the animated film being banned in certain countries.

“Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good,” Evans told Reuters. “There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

The actor also said that critics of the inclusive moment “are idiots.”

As for Star Wars, this is not the first time it's taken to social media to call out hate-filled comments and reactions from fans. A few weeks prior, the franchise slammed the racist attacks made against Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram with co-star Ewan McGregor saying that anyone who has made those “horrendous” comments are “no Star Wars fan.”