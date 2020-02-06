Stephanie Beatriz and Griffin Newman Urge Actors Who Play Cops on TV to Donate Amid Protests

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz and The Tick's Griffin Newman are urging actors who play or have played cops on TV to donate a share of their paychecks amid protests following George Floyd's death.

Beatriz and Newman have each donated $11,000 to the Community Exchange Fund, bringing their total combined donation to $22,000. Their donation will be distributed to local bail funds dedicated to assisting with the release of arrested protesters.

On Monday, Newman was the first to lead the charge, issuing a challenge to his fellow actors who have played police officers on TV to do their part.

“I’m an out-of-work actor who improbably played a detective on two episodes of Blue Bloods almost a decade ago,” Newman wrote on Twitter. “If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math.”

Beatriz soon followed with her own plea, urging her counterparts and anyone who is able, to donate to the cause.

"I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math. (Thanks@GriffLightning for leading the way)," the actress wrote on Twitter.

Newman has continued to reshare and retweet donations to the Community Justice Exchange, from a script coordinator who has worked "on a couple of cop shows" to an actor who played "a cop in a Troma movie" to fans who confessed to watching and enjoying popular TV cop shows.

