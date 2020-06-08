Stephen Colbert and James Corden Are Returning to Studios for New Episodes Amid the Pandemic

After Jimmy Fallon brought The Tonight Show back into the studio in July, a couple late-night hosts are following suit. ET has confirmed that James Corden will be trading the comfort of his home for the familiarity of a soundstage.

The Late Show's Stephen Colbert will also reportedly be returning to set in New York, filming with no audience, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Before the outbreak, Colbert taped his talk show in the iconic Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, while Corden taped on the CBS Studios lot in West Hollywood, California. It's unclear where the hosts will be taping their new episodes.

Colbert, who went on a planned vacation that started last month, hinted that he would be returning to a studio when new episodes returned, but suggested that it wouldn't be where he normally tapes. "[I] won’t be in the Ed Sullivan Theater, but I also won’t be sleeping where I work," Colbert said with a laugh.

Both hosts have been filming remotely since the outbreak began. Colbert has been taping new episodes in his house, with his family acting as his production crew, while Corden has been taping episodes in his garage -- virtually joined by co-host and band leader Reggie Watts on a large display screen.

Fallon, meanwhile, returned to his studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza back on July 13, where he tapes new episodes joined by The Roots, a trimmed-down production crew and no audience at all. Everyone off camera wears masks and PPE. Fallon and members of The Roots all stay socially distanced, and his interviews are still conducted via video chat.

For more on Fallon's return to the studio, check out the video below.