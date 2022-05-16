Stephen Curry Graduates From Davidson College 13 Years After Leaving for the NBA

Stephen Curry is a college graduate! On Sunday, the 34-year-old basketball star earned his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology degree from Davidson College. The Golden State Warriors player originally attended the North Carolina liberal arts college from 2006 to 2009, and received his diploma 13 years after he first entered the NBA.

Curry celebrated the achievement with a series of photos on social media, calling the degree a "dream come true."

"Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done!" Curry wrote. "Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through."

The Warriors also shared the news on their Instagram page with a doodle of Curry in his Warriors uniform, holding a diploma and graduation cap.

Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, shared the post to her own Instagram Story and gushed over her pride regarding her husband's latest achievement. "Proud would be an understatement! Congratulations my love," the 33-year-old wrote. "YOU DID IT!"

During his time as a Davidson Wildcat, Curry helped take the team to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. He joined the Warriors as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, where he has remained since.

Davidson College congratulated Curry on his hard work on their official Instagram account.

"Stephen Curry has on many occasions emphasized the importance of education, how much he valued his Davidson College experience and that he is committed to earning his degree," the statement read. "He needed to complete one semester of classwork."

The school explained that the basketball star worked with two professors who had taught him while he was a student at Davidson, the college shared. Davidson confirmed Curry didn't plan to attend Sunday's commencement ceremony in person, but wrote that they look forward to "an opportunity on campus in the future when we can present him his diploma."