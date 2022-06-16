Stephen Curry Leads Golden State Warriors to 4th NBA Championship in 8 Years After Beating Celtics in Game 6

For the fourth time in the last eight years, the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions after coming away with a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden on Thursday night.

After falling behind 14-2 to start the game, the Warriors ultimately took control of things thanks to a 30-8 run that stretched from the end of the first quarter into the second.

While the Celtics were ultimately able to cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry and the Warriors were not going to be denied another championship as they seemingly had an answer for every run Boston made down the stretch.

In the end, Curry, once again, led the way for Golden State on the offensive end finishing the series-clinching win with a team-high 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists adding yet another chapter to his already storied career.

The rest of the Warriors offered Curry plenty of help as Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all scored in double figures as well.

On the other end, the Celtics were led by Jaylen Brown who did all he could with 34 points, seven rebounds and three assists but, unfortunately for Boston fans, it wasn't enough to extend their season one more game.