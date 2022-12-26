Stephen Greif, 'The Crown' and 'Blake's 7' Actor, Dead at 78

Stephen Greif -- the British actor known for his work on some iconic British TV shows including Blake's 7, Citizen Smith and, most recently, Netflix's The Crown -- has died. He was 78.

News of Greif's death was first shared by his agency, Michelle Braidman Associates, who took to social media to share a tribute to the veteran actor.

"With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif," the agency shared. "His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End."

"We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends," the statement added.

Greif was born on Aug. 26, 1944, in Hertfordshire, England, and went on to attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where graduated with honors. He began his acting career on stage as a member of the National Theatre Company, and appeared in numerous productions on the West End and in prestigious theatres across England.

Greif began acting in TV movies in 1970, and worked steadily throughout his career. His biggest roles came in the classic British sci-fi series Blake's 7, in which he played Space Commander Travis, as well as Citizen Smith, in which he played Harry Fenning.

The veteran film and TV actor appeared in hundreds of projects over his five-decade career, with notable appearances in shows and films including, Casanova, Shoot on Sight, The Merchant of Venice, D is for Detroit, The Upside of Anger, Boogie Woogie, Only When I Laugh, Howard's Way, Spooks, Silent Witness, Waking the Dead, The Alienist, Doctors and New Tricks.

His most recent credit came with his role as Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in season 4 of The Crown.

Information regarding the cause of Greif's death has not yet been released.