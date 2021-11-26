Stephen Sondheim Dead at 91: Barbra Streisand, Bernadette Peters, Anna Kendrick and More Stars Pay Tribute

Stephen Sondheim, the Broadway legend behind shows like Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Company and more, died on Friday at age 91.

Sondheim's lawyer and friend, F. Richard Pappas, announced the death to the New York Times, noting that Sondheim died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut.

One of the most lauded and central figures in 20th century American theater, Sondheim, who was born in New York City in 1930, was the composer and lyricist best known for Broadway hits A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1962), Company (1970), Follies (1971), A Little Night Music (1973), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979), Sunday in the Park with George (1984), and Into the Woods (1987). He also wrote the lyrics for West Side Story (1957) and Gypsy (1959).

Over the course of his celebrated and prolific career, Sondheim was awarded nine Tony Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Tony in 2008), an Academy Award, eight GRAMMY Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Following the news of his death, Sondheim's friends and famous fans took to social media to celebrate the legacy of the irreplaceable Broadway icon.

"Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics!," Barbra Streisand shared. "May he Rest In Peace."

Bernadette Peters shared, "I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim, He gave me so much to sing about I loved him dearly and will miss him so much, Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve."

Anna Kendrick wrote, "I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and f**king difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss."

Audra McDonald said simply, "Thank you Steve. Thank you."

Recent Tony winner Aaron Tveit shared, "Thank you for everything Mr Sondheim. Speechless. We are so lucky to have what you’ve given the world."

"Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater," tweeted Lea Salonga. "We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts…"

Kristin Chenoweth noted, "He influenced all of us, whether we knew it or not," while Idina Menzel promised, "We will spend our lives trying to make you proud."

See more tributes below:

Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest. pic.twitter.com/4KlnJJJipq — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 26, 2021

There will b tributes 2 Sondheim. The great will bow. Fans will bury the streets in flowers. Airwaves will fill w/ his music. Poets will intone his lyrics. Friends will weep uncomfortably in their own mortality.

Oh, that Sondheim. We'll never hear the end of him! (I hope) — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) November 26, 2021

The eulogies written won’t cover a quarter of the impact you had on every theatre artist working today.



Your corporeal absence will be felt at the openings of new artists you often attended (including mine—thank you) but you will continue living in so many works.



RIP Sondheim pic.twitter.com/sJEZ4SBNmB — Variety Screenwriter To Watch Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) November 26, 2021

Just about 1h ago I was singing “Being Alive”, the final musical number of #COMPANY in our production here in Spain.

Now I am in home, still with rests of make up on my face crying the death of our maestro. One of the huge legends of musical theatre. A giant. May he RIP #Sondheim pic.twitter.com/7EbDszL0NB — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) November 26, 2021

Sondheim is the most important influence on generations of creators. His loss is devastating, but his work will continue to ripple out in every song & story we sing on stage. He simultaneously broke our hearts & taught us how to piece them back together again. A life well-lived. pic.twitter.com/QRr3DFYZSY — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) November 26, 2021

An extraordinary artist is gone. He gifted the world with so many incredible songs, & many performers’ careers were catapulted by the signature, iconic material he wrote for them. May he Rest In Peace. #Sondheim pic.twitter.com/6bB6tOLsRM — Anthony Rapp SAG-AFTRA National & NY Board Member (@albinokid) November 26, 2021

Apart from having the honor to work with him, I sat next to Sondheim at a bar once, ordered, told the server my list of allergies…then he leaned over to me and said “You’re allergic to ALL THAT? I’d rather eat dirt.”



And that is the very moment I fell madly in love with him. 💔 — Jessica Vosk (@JessicaVosk) November 26, 2021

Stephen Sondheim was the best there ever was. I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest In Peace. ❤️ — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) November 26, 2021

I was the only kid who paid attention when they showed us "Into the Woods" in 8th grade music class. While everyone else was buying Def Leppard CDs, I was tracking down the cast recording of the show. Devastated, but oh so grateful to the man who inspired so many dreams.#Sondheim — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) November 26, 2021

End of an era. Thank you, Mr. Sondheim. Your hats will live on forever. — Rory O’Malley (@RoryOMalley) November 26, 2021

RIP Stephen Sondheim. No need to even talk about how you changed what we do. Thank you🙏🏽❤️🕊 — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) November 26, 2021

In 2000, I performed at Carnegie Hall in a jazz tribute to Stephen Sondheim. I did my swing version of The Ballad of Sweeney Todd. Before I sang, I talked to the audience, as I usually do. Stephen was in the very front so I spoke directly to him. — Lea DeLaria (@realleadelaria) November 26, 2021

I met him once for 30 seconds backstage after a production of Merrily We Roll Along. I have never been more tongue tied or star struck. His writing is the singular reason I wanted to be a musical theater actor. No one will ever come close to his genius. RIP Stephen Sondheim. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) November 26, 2021

Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theater lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story. RIP. 🙏 https://t.co/jHX7ob9JWv — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 26, 2021

He wrote me a wonderful permission letter to use “Old Friends” in American Gods. I avoided meeting him (failed only once) and refused dinner because I didn’t have many heroes. Now I’ve got one less. Thank you Stephen Sondheim so much. pic.twitter.com/soRo4G2ZFU — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 26, 2021

REST IN POWER, MR. SONDHEIM - WOW, WHAT A LEGACY pic.twitter.com/02O00Kmhfs — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) November 26, 2021

Just posted this last night as I walked into my friend’s house for Thanksgiving. Fuck. 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/q08WntIwXS — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 26, 2021