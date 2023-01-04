Stephen 'tWitch' Boss to Be Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Stephen "tWitch" Boss is being laid to rest. The late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's funeral and burial will be Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, California, ET confirms.

Wednesday's funeral and burial will consist of only close family, while a larger celebration of life for people Boss loved and those that loved him will be put together soon, ET confirms. TMZ was first to report Boss' Wednesday funeral.

Boss died by suicide in December. He was 40. Amid news of Boss' funeral, a source told ET that his widow, Allison Holker, "has been receiving so much support and outpouring of love since tWitch's passing."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, shared three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox 6, and Zaia, 3.

"It has been a very difficult time, but Allison has always been a strong person. She is trying to keep her composure and not break down in front of her kids through this process for their sake," the source said. "She is prioritizing their mental well-being, especially her eldest daughter, since she has an idea of what's going on and the younger children don't fully understand."

"Allison is making sure that all the kids know how much their daddy loves them, that he is still with them and his spirit is still flourishing, that this has nothing to do with them, and that they can do things to help keep his spirit alive," the source added.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.