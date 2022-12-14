Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Is 'Beside Herself' Following His Death, Source Says

Allison Holker is in mourning after her husband's death. In the wake of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death by suicide, a source tells ET that his widow "is beside herself."

"It feels like she is living a nightmare," the source says of Holker, the former Dancing With the Stars pro who married Boss in 2013. The couple shares three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Also "devastated" by Boss' death is the cast of DWTS, the source says, adding that the group is "confused, and feeling so many emotions while trying to be there for Allison and each other."

"They are all texting and calling each other and trying to make sense of this," the source says of the pro dancers.

"tWitch was such a genuine and good-hearted person," the source adds of the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, "and his loved ones are feeling his tremendous loss."

On Wednesday, Holker confirmed her husband's death in a statement to ET, after TMZ first reported his death by self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Los Angeles motel. ET has confirmed Boss died by suicide at the Oak Tree Inn.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker's statement read. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," the dancer added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Holker ended her statement with one final message to her husband, writing, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)