Stevie Nicks Mourns Death of 'Best Friend' Christine McVie With Handwritten Note

Stevie Nicks is mourning the loss of her best friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Christine McVie -- with song. McVie died at the age of 79 on Wednesday after a short illness. Following the news of her death, Nicks took to Instagram to pay tribute.

The post featured no caption and led with a handwritten note from the "Landslide" songstress.

"A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole wide world since the first day of 1975, had passed away," the handwritten letter began.

"I didn’t even know she was ill … until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so I’m singing it to her now."

The letter continued, "I always knew I would need these words one day (Written by the Ladies Haim) It’s all I can do now."

The next slide, featured another handwritten message featuring the lyrics of Haim’s "Hallelujah."

Nicks signed off the letter, "See you on the other side, My love. Don’t forget about me. Always, Stevie."

Nicks ended her tribute with a stunning picture of her and McVie nuzzling their faces close together.

Fleetwood Mac released a statement following the news of McVie’s death.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the note, shared across the band’s social media platforms, read.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the band said in their social media statement. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970. So far, no further details regarding memorial services or arrangements have been announced.