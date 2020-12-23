Stormi Webster Joins Dad Travis Scott to Give Back Before Christmas: Pics

Travis Scott and Stormi Webster are giving back this holiday season.

The father-daughter duo helped out in the 2020 Holiday Toy Drive event, thrown by Travis Scott x Cactus Jack Foundation in partnership with the City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner on Tuesday. The contactless drive-up event took place at Sunnyside Park in Houston, the neighborhood the rapper grew up in, and presented 2000 toys from Mattel and other leading brands to 1,000 students across three local elementary schools and the faculty and local residents, serving a total of 2000 people.

Kylie Jenner couldn't help but share a sweet photo of her baby girl helping out her dad at the event.

Additionally, produce, Christmas trees, comforters, blankets, shoes and PPE gear were provided and given to families in need. Free meals and Turkey Leg Hut Food Truck was also on site.

A couple months ago, Scott spoke out about raising his daughter to be strong, proud and fearless.

"I feel like it's way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women," he said during an interview with with .WAV RADIO with Chase B. "Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea."

"Now, more than ever, it's like they have the vision," he continued. "Whether it's for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision. You know what I'm saying? So it's just all about that."

