'Stranger Things' 4 Releases Thrilling First Trailer for Volume 2

There’s no shortage of Stranger Things on Netflix thanks to the hit series’ massive fourth season, which was split into two volumes. After the first seven episodes were released on the streaming platform during Memorial Day weekend, the final two episodes will debut on July 1, just ahead of the Independence Day weekend. With just three weeks to go, Netflix released the first trailer for Volume 2 during the streaming platform’s weeklong Geeked Week event.

And just like the previous trailers for Stranger Things season 4, the new teaser was jam-packed full of cryptic teases and exciting moments, as it shows what’s to come as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) fights to regain her powers and overcome her past while the rest of the gang try to stop the Upside Down from taking over Hawkins, Indiana.

The Volume 2 trailer came after Netflix announced Stranger Things 4 Volume 1: Unlocked, the streaming platform’s official after show, during which secrets were spilled by creators the Duffer Brothers, executive producer Shawn Levy as well as most of the cast, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson and Joseph Quinn.

In addition to the after show, much of the cast spoke to ET about the expansive season 4, which will conclude with two feature-length episodes, and how everyone’s in “real, real danger” this time around. “Like, we haven’t been in as high stakes or potential danger before,” Natalia Dyer said. “That was surprising and scary.”

“And [that’s] applicable to every storyline,” added Joseph Quinn, who joined the series in the breakout role of Eddie Munson this season. “It’s not just that one storyline is kind of the main artery. Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger.”

Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 premieres July 1 on Netflix.