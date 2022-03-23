'Stranger Things' Season 4: See the First-Look Photos

Season 4 of Stranger Things is on the way, and from the looks of it, the kids are not OK. On Wednesday, Netflix released a series of photos from the upcoming season, which will air in two parts, May 27 (Volume One) and July 1 (Volume Two).

Season 4 picks up six months after the Battle of Starcourt, and the gang, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) face an all-new set of challenges -- without each other.

“Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier,” the official series description reads. “In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Netflix

The newly released photos confirm that the kids from Hawkins are all grown up, and that things are still weirdly terrifying in the town. The pictures also confirm the return of all the original cast members and some new faces.

One image shows Eleven standing in front of Mike, Will and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) as they gaze out into the abyss with looks of terror. In another image, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and Dustin do some hardcore investigating on a camera.

Netflix

The images don’t just tease what’s in store for the kids. Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and the journalist who helped her on her quest to find Hopper look like they found something as they stand in the snow.

One of the biggest confirmations of them all -- Hopper (David Harbour) is not dead.

In addition to the original cast, season 4 will welcome a few new faces to Hawkins including Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, Eduardo Franco and Robert Englund.

Netflix

In August, ET spoke with the show’s executive producer, Shawn Levy, who teased what’s to come.

"What [fans] can expect is a season that is wildly more epic than the first three,” he said. "The reason it has taken a minute is, yes, COVID [19] -- COVID protocols that keep us safe but have slowed us down -- but also, it is by far the most ambitious, epic, globe-spanning plot we have ever done.”

Netflix

Joe Keery also shared at the time that he had just finished shooting his scenes, and told ET, "I think it is going to be worth the wait." Sadie Sink also told ET what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

“This season is gonna be darker than ever,” she said. “Each season, the scale increases and the stakes just get higher and higher. Season 4 is really, really exciting and I think this is the season I'm most proud of. So, I'm really excited for everyone to see it.”

Stranger Things season 4 (Volume One) streams May 27 on Netflix.