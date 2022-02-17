'Stranger Things' Season 4 Sets Premiere Date, Duffer Brothers Announce Show's Final Season

The end is (somewhat) near for Stranger Things! On Thursday, Netflix announced the premiere dates for the upcoming two-part season 4 of the hit sci-fi series.

Volume 1 of season 4 will premiere on May 27, while Volume 2 is set to be released on July 1.

And this isn't the only news. The Duffer Brothers, who created the hit show, announced that season 5 would be its last.

Matt and Ross Duffer penned a note to fans, calling season 4, the show's "most challenging" thus far.

The team also described season 4 as "the beginning of the end."

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."

Fans of the Stranger Things world shouldn't expect season 5 to be the last mention of it. The Duffer Brothers added, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down."

While this chapter is coming to an end, the Duffers believe there are more new adventures and stories to be told. pic.twitter.com/3OGCjXR2Db — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2022

The season 4 synopsis gives fans more details into what's happening in Hawkins when the series returns.

"It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins," the synopsis reads. "Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson.

Stranger Things season 4, Volume 1 will premiere on Netflix on May 27 and season 4, Volume 2 will be released on July 1.