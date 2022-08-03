'Stranger Things' Star Jamie Campbell Bower Performs the Lizzo-Vecna Mashup We Didn't Know We Needed

It's giving unexpected, yet delightful, Lizzo-meets-Vecna vibes.

Jamie Campbell Bower dove into the process behind his terrifying Stranger Things villain on The Tonight Show Tuesday night, telling host Jimmy Fallon about how he developed his character's bone-chilling voice before delivering some classic pop culture lines as Vecna.

"It took a few months to get right," he said of the vocal work. "We had the readthrough in March of 2020 and I had been doing a bit of work on Vecna and on [his other character] Henry. I only got the job in January, so I had February to prepare for it."

Bower sat behind co-star Millie Bobby Brown at the first table read, where his initial version of Vecna "started in this very kinda nasally area," he said. "More like Freddy Krueger -- and it just wasn't landing. So I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work for Hellraiser and Doug Bradley, particularly. It said that this deep, booming voice kinda comes out of the darkness and I was like, 'Oh yeah, you can tell.'"

At Fallon's request, Bower then channeled his inner Vecna to deliver some infamous pop culture lines to camera, including quotes from Titanic and Notting Hill. But the real show-stopper was Vecna's rendition of Lizzo's chart-topping hit, "About Damn Time" -- Balenci-ussies and all. Watch below!

Bower said that his terrifying appearance on-screen is "about 90 percent real," requiring eight hours of prosthetics work before filming.

"We start at about three in the morning to be ready for about 10," he said, "and then I have to act." At the end of the day, the costume takes another hour or so to remove.

The interview comes just as the Stranger Things writers have revealed that work is underway on season five scripting. "Day one," the official writers' account shared via Twitter on Tuesday, along with a whiteboard showing a hand-drawn Stranger Things 5 logo.

In the meantime, Bower will be releasing a new single called "I Am" on Aug. 12 and is slated to begin work filming a western saga with Kevin Costner this fall. He revealed the casting news on The Tonight Show.

"I'll be in, I think, Utah in October riding a horse, wearing a Stetson," he joked.