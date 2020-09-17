'Stumptown' Canceled By ABC Due to Coronavirus Pandemic After Previous Season 2 Renewal

It looks likeStumptown has come to an unexpectedly abrupt end. The ABC crime drama was canceled by the network due to circumstances stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The series -- which stars Cobie Smulders as a private detective and U.S. Marine veteran -- was renewed for a second season in May, but that renewal order was reversed, ET has learned.

Due to timing needs and scheduling conflicts -- largely resulting from the wide spread production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak -- ABC has decided not to move forward with production on the second season.

The production studio behind the show, ABC Signature, will likely try to shop the show around to other outlets and networks, The Wrap reports.

The well-reviewed series also starred Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy, Camryn Manheim, Adrian Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal and Cole Sibus, and was based on a graphic novel of the same name.

As TV production slowly and cautiously begins again, many networks have retooled their line-ups to focus less on scripted dramas and more on unscripted series and comedies.

Stumptown is among several shows that have gotten the unexpected axe after previously getting the a green light. Netflix nixed planned seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, while the TruTV sitcom I'm Sorry was canceled after two seasons, despite originally getting a third season order.