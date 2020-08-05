'Sunday Night at the Movies' Is Screening 'Forrest Gump,' 'Titanic' and More Classics

We're long overdue for a night at the cinema together, even if it is from all of our individual homes. Look no further than Sunday Night at the Movies, with a new must-rewatch classic airing on CBS every Sunday of May.

The weekly event kicked off May 3 with the best Indiana Jones movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and culminates on May 31 with the franchise's second-best installment, The Last Crusade. In between, there will be box-of-chocolate–like lives, missions, should you choose to accept them, and our hearts going on and on.

Here is the full slate for Sunday Night at the Movies:

May 3: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

The 1981 classic is the original Indy and our introduction to Harrison Ford as everyone's favorite Nazi-fighting archaeologist. Raiders won four Oscars and was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director for Steven Spielberg.

May 10: Forrest Gump

Paramount Pictures

The Best Picture winner of '94 also earned Tom Hanks his first-ever Oscar for his performance as Forrest. Sally Field co-stars as Forrest's mom, with Robin Wright as his favorite girl, Jenny, and Mykelti Williamson as his best friend, Bubba.

May 17: Mission: Impossible

Paramount Pictures

With a seventh and eighth installment in the M:I franchise forthcoming, there's no better time to go back to where it all began: 1996's Mission: Impossible, the Brian De Palma–directed espionage flick that introduced us to Tom Cruise's Agent Ethan Hunt.

May 24: Titanic

Paramount Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio. Kate Winslet. A record 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for James Cameron. And a theme song by Celine Dion that will be stuck in your head near, far, wherever you are.

May 31: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Paramount Pictures

Ford's third outing as Indy -- following Raiders and The Temple of Doom -- also features River Phoenix as a young Indiana and Sean Connery playing the estranged Jones patriarch. Plus, of course, more Nazis to fight.

Tune into Sunday Night at the Movies starting Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.