Surprise! Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant With First Child

Congrats are in order for Nicki Minaj! The 37-year-old rapper announced via Instagram on Monday that she's expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty. "#Preggerz," she captioned a photo of herself, rocking a bright yellow 'do, a blinged-out bikini and platform heels while cradling her baby bump.

Within seconds, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, writing things like, "Oh my God, congrats Nicki!!! You just saved 2020," and "Hollywood's best kept secret. Can't wait to meet the newest member of the Barbz tribe!"

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," Minaj wrote in response to all the fan love. "Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛."

Others, however, weren't as surprised by Minaj's big reveal, as they've been convinced for months now that she was expecting. Minaj fueled the rumors even more back in May when she took part in a Q&A session over Twitter, and told one fan that she has been craving red meat and salad with "extra jalapeños." Another follower then asked if she was coping with morning sickness.

"Lmao," Minaj replied. "No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo."

Continuing to tease her fans, Minaj said at the time that the Barbz would have to wait a "couple months" for a baby bump reveal. "The world ain't ready yet," she tweeted.

After a year of dating, Minaj and Petty tied the knot last October. The "Super Bass" rapper said married life has been "good" so far during an episode of Lil Wayne's Apple Music series, Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne, last month.

"I can't complain. I really cannot freaking complain," she said. "I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is. Even if you're not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world."

Minaj briefly spoke about her desire to have kids with Petty in an interview with ET last October.

"We practice all the time, like, three times a night," she shared at the time. But the thing is... OK, the truth is, at first I was like, 'I want it now, I want it now!' And then I started thinking, 'Do I want it right right now, or do I want to wait another year?' Because I have a couple things that I have to do [first]."

Hear more on their love story in the video below.