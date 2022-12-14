'Surviving R. Kelly' Returns With 'Final Chapter': Watch the Trailer for 'Part III'

Surviving R. Kelly, Lifetime's award-winning documentary about the singer's history of abuse and misconduct allegations made against him, returns with a third installment in the ongoing series as it chronicles the R&B performer's time in federal courts.

Ahead of the two-night debut in January, Lifetime released a trailer for Part III, which is also being dubbed The Final Chapter, as it captures the fallout that followed Kelly after he was arrested and subsequently put behind bars while his label terminated its contract with him and his music was pulled from streaming platforms.

Since the 2019 debut of the series, Kelly has been tried and convicted in multiple trials, with the singer charged on violations of the Mann Act and racketeering in Brooklyn federal court and him also being guilty of three charges of child pornography and three charges of enticing a minor in a Chicago federal court.

In June 2022, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the charges related to the Brooklyn trial while he still awaits his final sentencing in the Chicago trial. That ruling is slated for February 2023.

According to Lifetime, the upcoming episodes will feature over 60 voices and testimonials, with night one focused on the court testimonial of Azriel Clary, the singer's controversial interview with Gayle King and a look inside the aftermath that followed a gun threat at a premiere screening for the docuseries.

The second night, meanwhile, will focus on Jane Doe No. 1 and revelations made by other John Does who take the stand during Kelly's trials. The episode concludes with survivors sharing their victim impact statements as the singer awaits his final verdict.

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter debuts over two nights on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.