Sydney Sweeney Clarifies Her Comments About Money for a Six-Month Break

Sydney Sweeney isn't exactly euphoric over the response to her viral comments about taking a six-month break.

In a new interview for Elle’s 2022 Women in Hollywood November issue, the Euphoria star revisited her quotes to The Hollywood Reporter -- published in July -- discussing wanting to have children and the cost of taking a break to care for them.

“I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” she told THR. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

Added Sweeney, "If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that... I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

The 25-year-old actress went on to list her expenses in Hollywood, including payments to her lawyer, agents and business manager. "I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage," she said.

Sharif Hamza

Sharif Hamza

After her comments spurred headlines, Sweeney accused people of changing her words to serve "their own agenda."

"I was asked if I wanted to have a family and I said yes. And then I was asked why I didn’t have one yet, and I was like, I don’t have time to take even, like, a six-month break," she says in Elle's 2022 Women in Hollywood November issue. "Like, I don’t have time to be able to start this family. I’m working so much and I’m focusing on that right now. And so it was kind of skewed with the public and taken out of context, which was insane to watch and kind of disappointing, too, because I think that being a mother, and a working mother, is really important. I really want to achieve that one day. So I was disappointed that people took my words and changed them [to serve] their own agenda.”

While it may not be the right time for Sweeney to have children, it sounds like it remains on her to-do list. “Ever since I was little, I’ve always wanted to be a mom, and I love kids. I love their imaginations and think they’re a beautiful source of light," she tells the magazine. "And I think that it’s the most normalcy that I’ll be able to achieve in my lifetime.”