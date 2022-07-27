Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Hasn't Been Paid Enough to Take a 6-Month Break From Acting

Sydney Sweeney is getting candid about her payday in a new cover story with The Hollywood Reporter. In her interview, the Euphoria star, who is currently filming Sony's Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web, admits that she hasn't yet earned enough to take a breather from acting.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," she says. "I don't have someone supporting me. They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month and that’s more than my mortgage."

In the article, Sweeney admits to suffering from panic attacks earlier this summer and being urged by her family to take two weeks of phone-free time at her home in the Pacific Northwest. "I was losing my sh*t," she says of the breakdown.

The 24-year-old doesn't stop there, dropping more truth bombs about life inside the so-called glamour of the Hollywood industry.

"It's built to try to make you backstab people," she says. "It's insane. My agent is my best teammate, and I’ll have her forever." But, she adds, "I see how people are like, 'We support each other' -- and I’m like, 'No. You f**king don’t.'"

Pressed on whether she has found connection to commiserate with her fellow stars on Euphoria, she states, "We don't really talk about that kind of stuff."

A first-time Emmy nominee, the actress -- who says she "doesn't sleep" -- was recognized twice in the categories of Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for HBO's Euphoria and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for HBO's The White Lotus.

Meanwhile, in her personal life, ET recently reported that Sweeney and Jonathan Davino are "happily engaged" and already thinking about their nuptials.

"She has been thinking about wedding planning," the source said. "Sydney and Jonathan are excited to get married and are hoping to have their wedding in the spring of next year."

In March, the star sparked engagement rumors after being spotted wearing a huge diamond ring while out in Los Angeles. Sweeney has been linked to 38-year-old Davino since at least 2018, but has never confirmed their relationship, despite the two being photographed together on several occasions over the years.

In February, Sweeney opened up in an interview for Cosmopolitan's "Love Issue" about why she doesn't date anyone in the entertainment industry.

"I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system," she explained. "I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back."