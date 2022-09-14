Sylvester Stallone Executive Producing NFL Alum Nate Boyer's Debut Film 'MVP' -- Watch the Trailer

Sylvester Stallone's latest project has an incredible story behind it. The 76-year-old actor doesn't star in MVP, but he did executive produce the new film, which is the directorial debut of NFL alum and Green Beret veteran Nate Boyer.

MVP is based on the true story of the formation of Merging Vets & Players, a nonprofit founded by Boyer and Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer, which empowers and connects combat veterans and former professional athletes, providing them with a new team to assist with transition to civilian life, promote personal development, and show them they are never alone.

The film follows a recently retired NFL player (Mo McCrae) and a homeless veteran suffering from PTSD (Boyer), as they bond amid their search for real purpose and identity.

Co-starring Rich Eisen, Talia Jackson, Christina Ochoa and Dina Shihabi, the film also features appearances from Tom Arnold, military veteran Dan Lauria, and former professional athletes Randy Couture, Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long, Jarrod Bunch and Michael Strahan.

Additionally, Wiz Khalifa wrote and performed a new song, "Work4It," for the flick.

"Merging Vets & Players has had such a profound impact on my life, as well as the lives of so many of our brothers and sisters who either fought for freedom or gave their all on the field of play," Boyer said in a press release. "We set out to capture the story of MVP on screen."

"Like the two main characters in the film, many of us battle with personal struggles and are searching for that purpose, identity, and a community where we feel like we belong," he added. "We hope the release of this film elevates the conversation with audiences everywhere and helps us all remember that you are never alone."

FilmRise's MVP is now playing in theaters nationwide.