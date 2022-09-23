Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Attend Ralph Lauren Show After Calling Off Divorce

One stylish family! Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, were all smiles as they attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday.

The couple turned up at the star-studded event, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in California, alongside their daughters -- Sophia, 26, and Sistine, 24.

The Rocky star rocked a light brown jacket over a white shirt and eggshell slacks, while Flavin wore a chocolate brown off-the-shoulder dress. Sophia and Sistine stunned in a white ensemble with a gold jacket and champagne dress with a vintage-style leather jacket respectively.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The family outing comes less than a month after Stallone and Flavin called off their divorce, which she filed in August, after 25 years of marriage.

On Thursday, the pair were all smiles as they pose for photos ahead of the runway show, with their arms around one another.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Adding to the family fun, the group posted a TikTok dancing together ahead of the show.

The now-reconciled couple was spotted earlier this month in midtown Manhattan, where they enjoyed a meal at Ralph Lauren's restaurant, The Polo Bar, and then spent a night out on the town.

In her original divorce filing, Flavin said that the marriage between them was "irretrievably broken." Flavin then said in her divorce papers, obtained by ET, that she believed Stallone was hiding marital assets and, as such, had requested that the court instruct Stallone "from selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings." He denied it.

And, in an effort to turn down the temperature, Stallone told ET, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

But in a matter of weeks, the couple worked things out.

"They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences," Stallone's spokesperson told Page Six. "They are both extremely happy."