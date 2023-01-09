SZA Celebrates Making History as 'SOS' Spends 4th Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

SZA has officially made history!

The singer's sophomore album, SOS, has reached a month sitting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, breaking multiple records: it's the first R&B album by a woman to spend four weeks at No. 1 since Alicia Keys' As I Am earned a fourth and final nonconsecutive week at the top in February of 2008; the first R&B album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 in nearly 30 years, since Janet Jackson's Janet ruled for its first six weeks; the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 since Adele's 30 ruled for its first six weeks; and the first album by a woman to have four consecutive weeks at No. 1 since 30's six week-run at No. 1.

SOS earned 125,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 5, including 162 million streams and about 3,000 copies sold as a complete package, according to Luminate.

SZA took to social media to celebrate the album's accomplishments, posting to both Twitter and Instagram to thank her fans for their support.

"I don’t have s**t to say but thank you to God my ancestors my family my team and ALL OF YOU THAT RIDE FOR ME ! ESPECIALLY CAMP ⛺️!! Y’all my family too 🤍 we have so much more to come," she captioned an Instagram carousel featuring a fan-made poster exclaiming her success.

"4 weeks at number one is INSANE. Thank you God and thank you everyone for riding for me!!!" the singer, born Solána Rowe, wrote on Twitter.

SOS has held its position at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Taylor Swift's album, Midnights, close behind at No. 2. Both SZA and Swift recently released special digital versions of their albums to boost sales -- SZA released a digital copy featuring extra songs and new verses on two songs, while the Midnights singer broke her weeks-long silence to promote four new digital copies of her recently released album with variant artwork and bonus commentary cuts, for one day only.

SZA is set to kick off her first arena tour next month. The GRAMMY winner will embark on a 17-date trek with guest artist Omar Apollo, beginning in Columbus, Ohio, and wrapping up in Los Angeles. See here for a full list of dates, ticket info and more.