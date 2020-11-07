Tahj Mowry Says He Never Stopped Loving Naya Rivera in Emotional Post

Tahj Mowry is devastated over Naya Rivera's disappearance. The 34-year-old actor shared an emotional post in honor of the former Glee star, who went missing during a boating trip with her son earlier this week.

In the heartbreaking post on Friday, Mowry shared how he's holding onto hope that she will be found, admitting that he's never stopped loving her.

"My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found," Mowry began, explaining how they grew up and became adults together. "We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together...more than once."

"I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you," he confessed. "A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been."

Mowry continued by extending his prayers to Rivera's family, telling the actress' brother Mychal and sister Nickayla that they will always be "like younger siblings to me." He also mentioned her parent's, Yolanda and George, writing that "whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you."

"I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time," Mowry penned. "I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give."

"I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely," he expressed, before writing that he misses Rivera deeply and wishes he got the chance to tell her.

"But I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say," Mowry concluded. "I love you forever. I always have and I always will."

The Baby Daddy star didn't reveal when they dated. However, Mowry and Rivera were both child actors. The Step Up High Water actress was a guest star on Mowry's show Smart Guy in 1997 and 1999, and kept in touch thereafter.

Meanwhile, Mowry's sisters, Tia and Tamara, also left their brother messages of support. "I know boo 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," wrote Tamara.

"My brother. This hurts. Love you. Naya I love you. The Rivera Family, we love you," added Tia.

The search for Rivera continues. Rivera went missing on Wednesday, after taking a boat ride in Lake Piru in California. In a press conference on Thursday, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said her body may never be found due to Lake Piru's "terrible" visibility.

On Friday, Ventura County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Capt. Eric Buschow said they are trying to bring "closure" to her family.

"We're still continuing the search," Buschow stated. "We know everyone's concerned out there, about this case and providing some closure for her family. This is a situation that is difficult because we don't know if she will be found five minutes from now or five days from now."

With only one to two feet of visibility, cadaver dogs, sonar devices, a Coast Guard helicopter and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also been called in to help search for Rivera.

"Wherever she went down, they're confident that that's where she'll be found, it's just finding that spot that's the difficult part," Buschow said, adding that the lake is two miles long and its deepest point is about 130 feet. "There's a lot of area to cover."

