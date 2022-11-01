Takeoff Dead at 28: Migos Record Label Releases Statement Condemning Senseless Violence

Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas. In the wake of the 28-year-old artist's death, the band's label, Quality Control, issued a statement mourning the loss and condemning violence.

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," the statement read. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

"Please respect his family and friends and we all continue to process this monumental loss," the label's post concluded.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that a shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. CT at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, and that "one victim was found deceased upon arrival."

Authorities said that two other victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, but they did not reveal the identity of the deceased victim or those injured.

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo, who was reportedly not harmed during the incident, were playing dice when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire, shooting and killing Takeoff.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos. Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was his uncle, and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was his cousin.

Following news of his death, there was an outpouring of tributes, memorials and condolences in posts shared by the rapper's famous friends and followers.