Tallulah Willis Gets Engaged to Dillon Buss -- See the Ring!

Tallulah Willis is taking her relationship to the next level. On Tuesday, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's 27-year-old daughter announced that she's engaged to be married to her longtime love, Dillon Buss.

"HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I’m FIANCÉNCHED," she captioned a video her showing off her new engagement ring.

She also posted pics of the proposal itself, writing, "With absolute most certainty."

Dillon posted the same pics of him popping the question, writing, "I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend ❤️ #maythefourthbewithus."

He also responded to one of his new fiancee's posts, writing, "Forever and ever my love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Tallulah's sisters reacted to the engagement news, with 29-year-old Scout Willis commenting, "💍😭💍😭💍💍 weeping, I am so f**king excited."

She also posted, "I’m so buoyed by this JOYOUS LOVE CELEBRATION!!!! HIP HIP HURRAY!!!!! @buuski @dillonbuss today is a blessing because of your love! 5/4/21 💍 Welcome the first official WILLIS BROTHER 😭😭😭"

Rumer, 32, also devoted an entire Instagram post to the happy couple, writing, "I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you. 💍💍 💍💍💍 💍💍."

The proud sister didn't stop there! Rumer then shared a series of pics to her Instagram Story, calling Tallulah "my liddo engaged elf," and Dillon the "first Willis brother."

"I love you guys so much," she said in another post that showed off her sister's new ring.

For more on the Willis family, check out the video below.