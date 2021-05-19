Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley Have Sweet Exchange After 'The Real' Fallout

Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley are putting the past behind them.

Last week, Mowry-Housley and Adrienne Houghton reunited for the first time in a year. The two friends and former The Real co-hosts shared their emotional coming together on their social media. Fans were surprised and happy to see Braxton leave a sweet note, which Mowry-Housley couldn't help but reply to.

Braxton left a broken heart emoji, a teary eyed face and a regular heart emoji. Mowry-Housley then replied to her former The Real co-host, adding, "hi Tay Tay!!!! I miss youuuuu" with a sad face emoji.

To many people's surprise, Braxton wrote, "I miss you too…& so much" with a couple of other emojis.

Braxton was one of the original co-hosts of The Real, along with Mowry-Housley, Houghton, Jeannie Mai and Loni Love. But the singer had a falling out with the ladies in 2016 after she was fired from the show.

Following her departure, Braxton accused the four women of playing a role in her exit, which they denied. She also unfollowed Love on Instagram, making fans speculate that the comedian had something to do with her departure. However, Love denied at the time and again to ET last year while promoting her memoir.

"I have tried to contact her and actually have her come on and talk," Love told ET. "You feel bad and all you can do, like I said, at a certain point in your life, you go, 'You know what, I just got to say my side of the story, no matter how late it is…and then from that you leave a door open and that's it.' I wish this was done totally different because none of the girls should have been blamed. None of us did anything."

Love added that, while she never received an explanation for Braxton's exit, she wished her nothing but the best, saying, "I think she's a powerhouse, I think she is no matter what things happen, and I think it's time to really get together and she knows that we're not mad at her," Love expressed. "We're not upset, we just want to clear the record."

As for Mowry-Housley's comment, fans replied to the two expressing how great it was to see them talking. The former Sister, Sister star, meanwhile, left The Real in July 2021 and moved to Napa, California, with her family.

She returned to the show in December for a special appearance and told ET that she was treated with open arms.

"There's so much chemistry between us girls and I felt so honored to be one of the OG hosts," Mowry-Housley said about seeing her gal-pals again. "So seeing them it was like, 'Ahh, there they are! Hi, guys!' And I still haven't been able to give them hugs and kisses."

"I never got to really say goodbye. I never got a proper kind of exit because of the pandemic," she added. "I was already thinking about moving on to my next chapter. I knew it since the beginning of season 6 that I was going to [leave]."

See more in the video below.