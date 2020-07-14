Tamera Mowry-Housley Confirms Exit From 'The Real'

Tamera Mowry-Housley is out at The Real.The actress confirmed her departure from the talk show Monday, after seven years with the series.

"For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better," Mowry-Housley wrote. "I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real."

"To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever," she continued. "I'll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life."

Mowry-Housley added in her caption, "I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya [Rivera], but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first."

The actress's exit from The Real comes just over a month after fellow co-host Amanda Seales left the show. Seales announced her departure on June 3, six months after joining the Emmy-winning program.

"It doesn't feel good to my soul to be at a place where I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to," Seales explained of why she didn't renew her contract, "and where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled."

"I'm not at a space where, as a full black woman, I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices, and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top, too," Seales added.

Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love remain as The Real's original co-hosts. Original co-host Tamar Braxton left the show suddenly in 2016. See more in the video below.