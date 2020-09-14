Taraji P. Henson Celebrates 50th Birthday in a White Hot Thong Bikini Look

Fifty, flirty, and thriving! Taraji P. Henson proved that age is just a number over the weekend when she celebrated her 50th birthday in a white hot thong bikini.

"Go off shawty it’s ya BIRFDAY 💋💋💋," the Empire star captioned a series of photos of herself in the sexy two-piece aboard a yacht, showing off her fit frame.

She paired the look with zebra-print sunglasses and a silver rhinestone necklace.

Fans quickly commented on Henson's impressive physique including some of her celebrity pals.

Fitness and health queen Halle Berry remarked, "WHEW!! 😫♥️🔥🔥🔥

Meanwhile, Vivica A. Fox, who played Henson's on-screen sister in Empire, wrote, "YAASS HAWTPIECE! Happy Bday! ENJOY! #Lifeisgood🙆🏾‍♀️🖤💖🤑"

Henson opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier back in April about having to put her wedding to Kelvin Hayden on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, everything, it's halted. It was supposed to be June, but it's complicated with corona,” said Henson, who previously told ET her original wedding date was April 4. “Corona has everything [up in the air] because now you're talking about a date that you had planned that you might not be able [to stick to.] It's a mess. It's a mess, so it might be in the backyard.”

